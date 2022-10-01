Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  PM Modi reaches late at Rajasthan rally, skips his address; here's why

PM Modi reaches late at Rajasthan rally, skips his address; here's why

Ambaji, Sep 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration of various development projects to the nation, in Ambaji on Friday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 06:29 AM ISTLivemint

The prime minister also apologised the people at the gathering for not being able to address and promised that he will come again in Sirohi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not a address a rally in the Abu Road area of Rajasthan's Sirohi on Friday as he reached the venue late.

He did not address the rally as he said that he has to obey loudspeaker rules and regulations.

He also apologised the people at the gathering for not being able to address and promised that he will come again in Sirohi.

"I got late in reaching. It is 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I apologise before you," Modi said speaking without a mic and loudspeaker.

"But, I want to promise you that I will come here again and will repay with interest the love and affection that you have given me," he said.

Also Reached: New Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Narendra Modi. Know routes, timings, other details

PM Modi then chanted the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan, which was repeated by people.

Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed by state BJP president Satish Poonia, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and his deputy Rajendra Rathore.

Party workers from districts like Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Pali, Udaipur and nearby areas covering close to 40 assembly constituencies were mobilised for the rally, party sources said.

The rally was planned to give a message and to boost the morale of party workers in southern Rajasthan, which shares a border with the poll-bound Gujarat.

The Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan are also due later next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Abu road after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town.

(With inputs from PTI)

