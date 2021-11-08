PM Modi reaches LK Advani's residence on his 94th birthday

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

