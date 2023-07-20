Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was seen reaching out to Sonia Gandhi at the Parliament, enquiring about her health. Gandhi, meanwhile, responded gesturing that she was fine. The courteous exchange took place as the Opposition demanded a debate on the situation in Manipur following the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked.

Later, speaking about the conversation between the two, senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was a simple courtesy call “When the Session begins, as per tradition, PM asks all the leaders about their well-being. So, he met Madam (Sonia Gandhi) too." Chowdhury also expressed that when Gandhi touched on the topic of a debate in Manipur, PM Modi sort of avoided the conversation “She told the PM that we want a discussion on Manipur inside the House. I think PM had not anticipated such a question from her. So, he was taken aback and said, Alright, I will see."

Opposition parties have been demand a discussion on Manipur since fresh violence triggered in the state after the video surfaced. They inisted that the discussion happens in presence of PM Modi.

Manipur: PM Modi condemn sexual atrocities in the state

Meanwhile, PM Modi condemned the incidents linked to sexual atrocities in the state and said that “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared". He also urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society…who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the case, Heradas (32), has been arrested in Thoubal district on Thursday. As per police, he was arrested with the aid of a viral video showing him wearing a green shirt.

