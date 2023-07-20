Manipur: Will PM Modi agree for a debate at Parliament? Here's what he told Sonia Gandhi1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST
PM Modi reaches out to Sonia Gandhi, enquires about her health. Opposition criticizes BJP govt over Manipur violence. Investigation underway in naked parade incident. Opposition demands discussion in Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was seen reaching out to Sonia Gandhi at the Parliament, enquiring about her health. Gandhi, meanwhile, responded gesturing that she was fine. The courteous exchange took place as the Opposition demanded a debate on the situation in Manipur following the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked.
Opposition parties have been demand a discussion on Manipur since fresh violence triggered in the state after the video surfaced. They inisted that the discussion happens in presence of PM Modi.
Manipur: PM Modi condemn sexual atrocities in the state
Meanwhile, PM Modi condemned the incidents linked to sexual atrocities in the state and said that “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared". He also urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society…who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.
Meanwhile, the main suspect in the case, Heradas (32), has been arrested in Thoubal district on Thursday. As per police, he was arrested with the aid of a viral video showing him wearing a green shirt.