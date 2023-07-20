comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur: Will PM Modi agree for a debate at Parliament? Here's what he told Sonia Gandhi
Back

Manipur: Will PM Modi agree for a debate at Parliament? Here's what he told Sonia Gandhi

 1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Sanchari Ghosh

PM Modi reaches out to Sonia Gandhi, enquires about her health. Opposition criticizes BJP govt over Manipur violence. Investigation underway in naked parade incident. Opposition demands discussion in Parliament.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on board a New Delhi-bound chartered plane after attending the opposition leader's meeting in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on board a New Delhi-bound chartered plane after attending the opposition leader's meeting in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was seen reaching out to Sonia Gandhi at the Parliament, enquiring about her health. Gandhi, meanwhile, responded gesturing that she was fine. The courteous exchange took place as the Opposition demanded a debate on the situation in Manipur following the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked.

Later, speaking about the conversation between the two, senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was a simple courtesy call

“When the Session begins, as per tradition, PM asks all the leaders about their well-being. So, he met Madam (Sonia Gandhi) too."

Chowdhury also expressed that when Gandhi touched on the topic of a debate in Manipur, PM Modi sort of avoided the conversation

“She told the PM that we want a discussion on Manipur inside the House. I think PM had not anticipated such a question from her. So, he was taken aback and said, Alright, I will see."

 

Opposition parties have been demand a discussion on Manipur since fresh violence triggered in the state after the video surfaced. They inisted that the discussion happens in presence of PM Modi.

Manipur: PM Modi condemn sexual atrocities in the state

Meanwhile, PM Modi condemned the incidents linked to sexual atrocities in the state and said that “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared". He also urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society…who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the case, Heradas (32), has been arrested in Thoubal district on Thursday. As per police, he was arrested with the aid of a viral video showing him wearing a green shirt.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchari Ghosh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 02:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout