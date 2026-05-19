PM Modi reaches Rome after Nordic Summit, bilateral talks with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday (local time) as part of the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour, aimed at strengthening India’s strategic and economic partnerships across Europe and the Gulf region.

During his visit to Italy, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and hold bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Prime Minister will also participate in a series of diplomatic engagements before departing for India on Wednesday.

The visit comes as India and Italy continue to deepen ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation and technology.

India-Italy ties gain momentum India and Italy have seen growing engagement in recent years across several sectors.

According to official figures, bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment into India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.

The two nations are also working to strengthen collaboration in defence and security, renewable energy, science and technology, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi had earlier visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit, where he held discussions with world leaders on global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Focus on Nordic partnerships before Rome visit Before arriving in Italy, PM Modi visited Norway, where he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit alongside leaders from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

The summit focused on expanding cooperation in green technology, climate action, trade, artificial intelligence, Arctic research and defence collaboration.

India and the Nordic countries also agreed to elevate ties to a “Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, highlighted the significance of the visit.

“PM Narendra Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes which opens a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnerships,” the MEA said.

The ministry added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rome for his last leg of the 5-country visit.”

Five-nation tour PM Modi’s ongoing diplomatic tour included visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

The trip has largely focused on strengthening India’s economic partnerships, boosting investments, advancing clean energy cooperation and expanding strategic engagement with key global partners.

During meetings with Nordic leaders, PM Modi emphasized cooperation based on “shared democratic values” and sustainable development goals.

The tour also comes at a time when India is increasingly seeking deeper engagement with European nations in areas such as advanced manufacturing, clean technology, AI and defence partnerships.

Italy visit expected to strengthen bilateral agenda The Rome visit is expected to further advance the India-Italy strategic partnership, particularly in trade, defence manufacturing and green energy initiatives.

PM Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni are likely to focus on expanding economic cooperation, strengthening supply chain resilience and enhancing collaboration in emerging technologies.

The visit also reflects growing political engagement between the two countries as India continues to deepen ties with major European partners.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Warns Indians Against Economic Shock, Attack Modi Govt