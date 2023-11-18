As legendary rockstar Mick Jagger expressed pleasure over his visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he was "delighted to know" that Mick "found joy among the people and culture here (India)". Mick is the lead vocalist of British rock band The Rolling Stones'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a reference to a song by The Rolling Stones "You Can't Always Get What You Want', PM Modi said, "'You Can't Always Get What You Want', but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and 'Satisfaction' to all...Do keep coming..."

PM Modi said this while responding to Mick Jagger's "Thank you" note to India. The rock legend posted on Friday: "Thanks India. Got away from it all here!" In Hindi, he wrote: "Thanks and Hello India. Away from daily chores; I felt very happy to come here. With lots of love, Mick."

With this note, The Rolling Stones singer also shared a video of him singing 'Dreamy Skies' from the album 'Hackney Diamonds'.

Mick is currently in India for the ICC World Cup Cricket matches. He was recently spotted watching ICC World Cup England-Pakistan cricket match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium.

The 80-year-old singer had celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata. Mick Jagger had earlier media that one of the world's most famous symbols of a band -- the ruby red tongue and lips of the Rolling Stones -- was inspired by the Indian goddess Kali, AFP reported.

Jagger is one of the wealthiest rock stars in the world, valued at a net worth of more than $500 million (€452 million), the Hindustan Times said.

The Rolling Stones formed in London in 1962, and went on to become the world's biggest rock band. Last month the band released "Hackney Diamonds", the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2019, and their first studio album of new music since 2005's "A Bigger Bang".

