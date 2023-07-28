India committed towards biodiversity conservation, climate action: Modi at G20 meet

India committed towards biodiversity conservation, climate action: Modi at G20 meet2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Modi praised India’s consistent efforts in restoring and enriching priority landscapes affected by forest fires and mining
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to biodiversity conservation, climate action, and environmental protection while addressing the G20 environment and climate ministers‘ meeting in Chennai via video message.
Emphasizing the global responsibility to protect the Earth, the prime minister said climate action was a fundamental duty that had been ignored for too long. He highlighted India’s commitment to this cause through its ambitious ‘Nationally Determined Contributions,’ celebrating the achievement of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the 2030 target. India now ranks among the top five countries globally in terms of renewable energy capacity and has set an even higher bar, aiming for ‘Net Zero’ emissions by 2070.
PM Modi expressed hope as India collaborates with partners, including the International Solar Alliance, CDRI, and the ‘Leadership Group for Industry Transition.’
Addressing biodiversity conservation, the prime minister praised India’s consistent efforts in restoring and enriching priority landscapes affected by forest fires and mining, which earned recognition through the ‘Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap and Platform.’
He lauded the launch of the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ aimed at protecting seven big cat species and credited the success of the ‘Project Tiger’ conservation initiative, resulting in 70% of the world’s tigers now residing in India. He further mentioned ongoing projects like Project Lion and Project Dolphin.
The prime minister highlighted the importance of community participation in India’s initiatives, particularly in ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar,’ where over 63,000 water bodies were developed within a year.
He also mentioned the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, which led to the construction of numerous water harvesting structures. ‘Namami Gange Mission’ was acknowledged for its success in rejuvenating the river Ganga, allowing the Gangetic Dolphin to return to various stretches of the river. With pride, he mentioned India’s achievement of designating 75 wetlands as Ramsar sites for wetland conservation, the largest network of Ramsar sites in Asia.
Shifting focus to ocean conservation, the prime minister recognized small island states as ‘Large Ocean Countries’ and stressed responsible use and management of oceanic resources. He expressed optimism for the adoption of ‘G20 High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue and Ocean-based Economy’ and called for global efforts to end plastic pollution through an effective legally-binding instrument.
PM Modi recalled the launch of ‘Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment’ alongside the UN Secretary General, emphasizing the need for individual and collective action to protect the environment. He unveiled India’s ‘Green Credit Programme,’ allowing individuals, companies, and local bodies to earn green credits for eco-friendly activities like tree plantation, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture.
