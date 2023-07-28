India committed towards biodiversity conservation, climate action: Modi at G20 meet

Emphasizing the global responsibility to protect the Earth, the prime minister said climate action was a fundamental duty that had been ignored for too long. He highlighted India’s commitment to this cause through its ambitious ‘Nationally Determined Contributions,’ celebrating the achievement of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the 2030 target. India now ranks among the top five countries globally in terms of renewable energy capacity and has set an even higher bar, aiming for ‘Net Zero’ emissions by 2070.