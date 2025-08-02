PM Modi rebuts Donald Trump's ‘dead economy’ jibe, says ‘India set to become…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled response to Donald Trump's recent jibe calling India’s economy “dead,” said India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” PM Modi said, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The Prime Minister's remarks comes just days after Trump, through a fiery Truth Social post, announced a 25% tariff on all Indian goods, citing “obnoxious” trade barriers, and had also warned of a “penalty” for India's trade ties with Russia.

‘Vocal for local’ urges PM Modi While PM Modi did not mention Donald Trump's comments at all during his address, his comments were a subtle rebuttal to the POTUS's assertion that India’s economy had "tanked" and that it relies heavily on American markets.

“We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local," PM Modi urged the crowd, calling for a nationwide resolve to buy and promote 'swadeshi' products.

“Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instill a resolution for 'swadeshi' products," added PM Modi.

Trump's tariffs India-US ties have been in focus after Trump levied 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian goods.

Following the POTUS's statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement, stating that India and the US's “partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges.”

“We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward,” read the Ministry's statement.