Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday compared the present situation to the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, saying that no force in the world can compel India to bow down or give in to pressure.

Speaking at the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebration marking 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that certain “forces” in the country still place appeasement politics above national pride and self-respect. He also remarked that a similar mindset was evident during the opposition to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, according to a report by PTI.

“While India attained Independence in 1947, the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Somnath in 1951 served as a proclamation of India's liberated consciousness,” he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did PM Modi compare the current situation to the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests? ⌵ PM Modi drew a parallel between the current geopolitical climate and the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests to emphasize India's resilience and resolve. He stated that just as India stood firm against global pressure after the nuclear tests, no power can make India bow or yield to pressure today. 2 What was the significance of May 11, 1998, for India? ⌵ May 11, 1998, is significant as it marked the date India conducted its nuclear tests, showcasing the nation's scientific capabilities to the world. This event occurred under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 3 How did global powers react to India's 1998 nuclear tests? ⌵ Following the 1998 nuclear tests, global powers reacted with anger and attempted to isolate India through sanctions and economic pressure. They questioned India's right to conduct such tests and blocked economic avenues. 4 Why has PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold? ⌵ PM Modi advised against non-essential gold purchases for a year to conserve foreign exchange reserves. India is a major gold importer, and high import costs, especially during periods of rising crude oil prices, put additional pressure on the country's trade deficit and the rupee. 5 What are PM Modi's other appeals to cushion India from economic impacts? ⌵ Besides avoiding gold purchases, PM Modi appealed for reviving work-from-home, reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using public transport, cutting cooking oil use, avoiding foreign travel, and moving towards natural farming and Swadeshi products.

Modi stressed that the 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Somnath is not merely a commemoration of the past, but it is also a festival of inspiration for India for the next thousand years.

11 May is a significant date as it not only marks the consecration of the Somnath temple, but also India's nuclear tests in 1998 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

"On 11 May 1998, the nation conducted its nuclear tests. Our scientists demonstrated India's capabilities and potential to the entire world," Modi pointed out.

The tests “sent shockwaves across the globe” and triggered angry reactions from several countries, he said.

“Who is India to conduct nuclear tests? The world reacted with anger,” Modi said, referring to the international response following the Pokhran tests.

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He said global powers then tried to isolate India through sanctions and economic pressure after the tests.

"Global powers mobilised to suppress India. Various sanctions were imposed, and every passage to avert a potential economic crisis was blocked," the PM said.

Many countries would have succumbed under such circumstances, but India stood firm, he highlighted.

“Anyone else would have faltered. When the world's major powers launch such a massive offensive, it becomes difficult to find a path ahead. But, we are built differently,” Modi asserted.

India went ahead with two more nuclear tests on 13 May, 1998, despite mounting pressure from the international community, he noted.

“On 11 May, our scientists had completed their task. However, on 13 May, two more nuclear tests were conducted. This demonstrated to the world just how unwavering the political will of India truly is,” Modi said.

He praised the then Vajpayee-led government for refusing to bow to global pressure.

“At that time, India faced immense pressure from the entire world. Yet, under the leadership of Atal ji, the BJP government demonstrated that for us, the nation comes first. No power on earth can make India bow down or succumb to pressure,” he said.

Somnath reminds us that no nation can remain strong unless it is connected to its roots, the PM said.

Pokhran-II tests - A look India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. It was overseen by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The test was also led by prominent scientists, including R. Chidambaram and APJ Abdul Kalam.

In a press statement, the Department of Atomic Energy said the first three detonations were carried out simultaneously at 3:45 PM IST on 11 May. These included a 45-kiloton thermonuclear device, a 15-kiloton fission device and a 0.2-kiloton sub-kiloton device. Two more nuclear devices, detonated simultaneously on 13 May, were also in the sub-kiloton range, with yields of 0.5 kilotons and 0.3 kilotons.

The department said the tests marked the culmination of decades of sustained efforts towards self-reliance in India's nuclear weapons development programme. It noted that the programme drew on expertise across several disciplines, including explosive ballistics, shock wave physics, condensed matter physics, materials science, nuclear and neutron physics, radiation hydrodynamics and advanced electronics engineering.

The statement added that the development of complex computer simulation software and specialised production and fabrication technologies had also played a critical role in accurately predicting weapon yields.

No power on earth can make India bow down or succumb to pressure.

According to the department, India has developed world-class expertise in several of these fields, including shock wave physics and high-pressure equation-of-state research.

(With inputs from agencies)