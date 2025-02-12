Terrorist attack on PM Modi’s aircraft? Mumbai Police receives threat call, probe on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft was threatened with a possible terrorist attack ahead of his official visit abroad, to France and America, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. The police received a call on February 11 warning of the threat, following which they alerted other agencies and launched an investigation.

The Mumbai Police received a call warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft ahead of his high-profile visit, which began after he departed from Delhi on February 10.

Also Read | BJP govt in Delhi to take oath after PM Modi is back from US on Feb 15: Report

What did Mumbai Police say on terrorist threat to PM Modi? Mumbai Police Control Room received a warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation, reported ANI citing Mumbai Police. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Advertisement

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it received a call warning of terrorist attack on PM Modi’s aircraft

Advertisement

PM Modi's foreign visit PM Modi will arrive in the United States on Wednesday after finishing the first leg of his four-day high profile visit. PM Modi arrived in France on Monday and met French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders co-chaired AI-Action summit, which was joined by global leaders and tech industry experts.

While addressing the AI-Action summit, PM Modi drew attention towards how artificial intelligence is re-shaping the world order and impacting economy, global security and society.

“AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed. And being adopted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep inter-dependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards,” said PM Modi at AI summit.

Advertisement

PM Modi US visit PM Modi is visiting the United States at the backdrop of President Donald Trump's flurry of order targeting India over tariff hike and illegal immigration.

Narendra Modi may propose tariff cuts and increased energy and defence imports during meeting with Donald Trump, reported Reuters. The visit may focus on India's efforts to avert potential trade war and boost trade ties after Trump threatened reciprocal tariffs on many countries, including a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports.