PM Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian diaspora in the UK, says ‘Touched by the warm welcome’

PM Modi said on X, "Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in the UK. Their affection and passion towards India's progress is truly heartening."

During his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, PM Modi was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora in London.

Many in the crowd expressed their excitement and admiration after meeting him, describing the experience as both surreal and emotionally overwhelming.

PM Modi arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday in the first leg of his two-nation visit, with the two countries poised to further strengthen bilateral ties by signing a Free Trade Agreement.

Before leaving for the United Kingdom, PM Modi said that India and UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years.

"Our collaboration spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties," he said.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer. The two leaders will have the opportunity to further enhance economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and jobs creation in both countries.

PM Modi will also call on Charles III.

This marks Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to the United Kingdom since taking office. He previously visited in 2015 and 2018, and again in 2021 for the COP26 summit held in Glasgow. Over the past year alone, PM Modi and PM Starmer, have met twice — first on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro last year, and more recently in June, during the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021. Since then, it has witnessed consistent high-level engagement, with both nations committed to deepening their collaboration across sectors.