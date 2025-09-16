PM Modi receives call from ‘friend’ Donald Trump for birthday wishes hours after ‘positive’ trade talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his phone call and warm greetings on his 75th birthday. PM Modi shared the exchange on X, formerly Twitter, emphasising the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

Advertisement

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday,” PM Modi wrote. “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Advertisement

Trump said he had a “wonderful” phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President also highlighted PM Modi’s backing of his push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

Advertisement

The exchange came as both countries continue to deepen strategic and economic ties.

Just hours ago, India and the United States held a round of “positive” trade talks in New Delhi.

The message underscores the continued focus of both leaders on expanding the India-US strategic partnership, while also reflecting shared concern for global peace and stability, particularly regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

India, US agree to intensify talks for early trade deal Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch met Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in bilateral trade negotiations. Both sides agreed to step up efforts for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Advertisement

The Ministry of Commerce described the discussions as “positive and forward-looking,” covering various aspects of the proposed deal. A spokesperson for the US Embassy also confirmed that the meeting was productive and focused on advancing the trade agenda.

India and the US have so far held five rounds of negotiations. The planned sixth round in August was postponed, even as Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods. In July, President Trump levied a 25% duty, followed days later by another 25%, bringing total tariffs to 50%, citing India’s continued imports of Russian oil. The tariffs took effect on August 27.

Talks have recently focused on an interim arrangement to prevent further escalation. However, India has pushed back against US demands to open up its agriculture and dairy sectors, calling them critical for the livelihood of millions.

Advertisement

Negotiations on the BTA began in March 2025, with both sides aiming to conclude the first stage by October–November this year.

‘Sewa Pakhwada’ planned as PM Modi turns 75 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17). Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Gujarat’s Mehsana on September 17, 1950, he served as the state’s chief minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014 before becoming Prime Minister, now in his third term since 2014.

On his birthday, the PM is likely to visit Bihar, coinciding with the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji, a major spiritual gathering that attracts lakhs of devotees from India and abroad. However, there has been no official confirmation of the visit.

Advertisement

In keeping with his tradition of marking birthdays with public service, PM Modi has in the past interacted with citizens, launched welfare schemes, or taken part in community initiatives instead of hosting personal celebrations.

This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is marking the occasion with a two-week-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’. The programme includes nationwide blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation initiative, and exhibitions showcasing the Prime Minister’s achievements.