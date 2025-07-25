PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Maldives – 21-gun salute, national anthem, dance performance and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded with a ceremonial welcome at the Republic Square in Malé on Friday. The PM was accompanied by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu at the venue, where the national anthems of both India and Maldives were played, news agency ANI reported.

While PM Modi received a 21-gun salute at the ceremonial welcome, along with a dance performance by children, there was one particular image that stood out from the rest of the welcome ceremony – a gigantic photo of PM Modi on the side facade of The Ministry of Defence building in Malé.

PM's Maldives visit - key meeting, agenda, and more PM Modi is visiting the island nation at the invitation of Maldivian President Muizzu and will attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the country as the Guest of Honour.

The visit is being seen as a breakthrough in the ties between India and Maldives following a spell of frostiness under Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings. During the two-day trip, PM Modi will hold extensive talks with President Muizzu and inaugurate several India-assisted development projects in Maldives.

"The prime minister's state visit also happens to be the first state visit of a head of government that President Muizzu is hosting in his presidency since he assumed the office in November 2023," Vikram Misri, foreign secretary, had said earlier this week.

“The Maldives is a very close partner in our neighbourhood, a very important partner in India's Neighbourhood First policy, and as part of the MAHASAGAR vision of India, which is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions,” he added.

G Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, told news agencies that various MOUs will be signed between India and the Maldives during PM Modi's trip.

India, UK ink historic FTA PM Modi was in the United Kingdom for two days before departing for Maldives, his second leg of the two-nation visit. India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) on Thursday to boost bilateral trade and investments between the two nations.

PM Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday endorsed the new “India-UK Vision 2035” which will steer the bilateral ties for the next 10 years with a focused and time-bound programme of action in key pillars such as economy and growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate action and education.

The FTA is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India, besides boosting the overall trade basket.