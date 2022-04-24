PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- Paying tributes to the legendary singer, PM Narendra Modi said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the country and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony held in Mumbai.
Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.
"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi had said earlier in a tweet.
The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.
The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."
