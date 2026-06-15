PM Modi receives warm welcome in Slovakia with 'Vande Mataram' and folk dances - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome in Slovakia as he arrived in Bratislava for the second leg of his European tour.

As part of the reception, Slovak hosts greeted him with the traditional custom of offering bread and salt, a gesture symbolising hospitality and friendship. Modi also watched cultural performances showing traditional Slovak dance, praising such customs for preserving a nation's heritage and historical identity.

Sharing his experience on X, Modi highlighted the significance of the welcome and wrote, “The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia's rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish.”

In another post on X, he shared snippets from a performance by Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region of Slovakia and said, “Folk traditions such as these help preserve one's culture and history.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their warmth and affection as he arrived as India's first PM to visit the country.

Modi arrived in the Slovak capital on Sunday evening on a three-day visit at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

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The Prime Minister is visiting Slovakia at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Fico and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. Discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway development and other strategic sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs underlined that the visit will reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Slovakia and build upon recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Modi will return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17.

At the summit, Modi is expected to exchange views with G7 leaders and invited partner countries on issues including international cooperation, economic growth and artificial intelligence. He is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

The final leg of his visit will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will attend the VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, alongside President Macron.