Insisting that the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said steps have to be taken to ensure that products imported from abroad are manufactured in the country. Modi also called on for India Inc to make bold investments and not conservative decisions.

PM Modi also recited two lines from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's song 'Nuton Juger Bhore' to inspire action amongst the India Inc to invest in self-reliance of India. PM Modi added, "We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow"

Rabindranath Tagore's song which Modi recited

Ore, nuton juger bhore

Dish ne samoy kaatiye britha samoy bichar kore.

Ki rabe aar, ki rabe naa, ki hobe aar, ki hobe na

Ore hisaabi,

Ei songshoyer maajhe ki tor bhaabhona mishabi !

Jemon kore jhorna naame durgomo parbote

Nirbhabhonay jhaanp diye por ajaaniter pathe.

Jaagbe tatoi shokti jatoi haanbe tore maana,

Ajaanake bash kore tui korbi aapon jaana.

Cholaay cholaay baajbe joyer bheri -

Paayer begei path kete jaay, koris ne aar deri.

Addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata over video conference, he said this is the time to make bold decisions and investments for the country to scale new heights.

