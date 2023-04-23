Union Finance Minister, who is in Karnataka on Sunday, addressed an Interactive Session with Public Intellectuals at RV Dental College, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. The finance minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognisig the federal nature of India. She said, "The consultation with the states and recognition of the federal nature of our country has been 100% followed by PM Modi. He has been a CM himself so he knows what it is to recognise the role of states and give them their due in time".

"Karnataka and its people are very educated and they quietly contribute to nation-building," Sitharaman added. Further, criticising the Western economies' approach in tackling the Covid pandemic, the finance minister said, such countries took a "certain formula" to deal with the "stressed economic situation" during the pandemic and amid the Russia-Ukraine war, but their method has proven to be hurtful for their economy. She lauded the work of the central government's policy, resulting in the country's economy becoming the world's fastest growing economy.

"Because of the sanctions and various other global developments and the Covid, the Western economies took a certain formula to deal with the 'stressed economy situation' because of Covid situation, but that method proved to be hurtful for their economy as an after-effect".

Further criticising the "Western Formula", Sitharaman stated, "One feature of the formula was you print currency and distribute to the people because people need money in their hands during the covid stress time. But what kind of help, when and how much? Their method resulted in huge cash in their economy as a result inflation shot up. Some countries at seeing inflations which they never saw in 40-30 years".

Praising the efforts of India amid the war, FM Sitharaman said India "helped its poor, giving them some grains, some money for emergencies, and after when the economy was recovering, policy support was given".

And added that, "PM Modi himself monitored the vaccination programme from manufacturing to distribution in a phased manner. The FM stated that because of the people and the government, India is now the fastest-growing economy in the world".