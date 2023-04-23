PM Modi recognises role of states 100%, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister, who is in Karnataka on Sunday, addressed an Interactive Session with Public Intellectuals at RV Dental College, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. The finance minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognisig the federal nature of India. She said, "The consultation with the states and recognition of the federal nature of our country has been 100% followed by PM Modi. He has been a CM himself so he knows what it is to recognise the role of states and give them their due in time".

