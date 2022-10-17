PM Modi releases 12th instalment of 16,000 cr PM-Kisan scheme

PM Modi releases 12th instalment of ₹16,000 cr PM-Kisan scheme1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
Under the scheme, an amount of ₹6000 per year is released in four-month instalments of ₹2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 12th instalment of financial benefit worth ₹16,000 crore to over 11 crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme.
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross ₹2.16 lakh crore.
“PM Narendra Modi releases the 12th instalment of Rs. 16,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer," according to a PIB tweet.
The Prime Minister said PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an example of how small farmers benefit from the use of modern technology.
“Since the launch of this scheme, more than ₹2 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. For small farmers who are more than 85 percent of the country’s farmers, this is a huge support,“ he said.
Under the scheme, an amount of ₹6000 per year is released in four-month instalments of ₹2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
In a financial year, PM Kisan instalment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.
Funds are directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched by Modi in 2019. The scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.
Modi on Monday also inaugurated the two-day event ‘PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022’at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Kisan Sammelan is a means to make the lives of farmers easier, boost their capability and promote advanced agricultural techniques.According to an official release, more than 13,500 farmers from across the country, as well as approximately 1,500 agro entrepreneurs, attended the event.
