PM Modi releases benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme. 5 points
2 min read.11:17 AM ISTAgencies
A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been handed over to the children during the programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing.The Prime Minister transferred scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been handed over to the children during the programme.
The prime minister said that under the scheme if someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. He said ₹4000 would be given every month to these children which would help meet their daily needs.
Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through 'PM Cares for Children', from this free facility of treatment up to ₹5 lakhs will also be available.
PM Modi said,"PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you."
PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.
According to Prime Minister's Office, the objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of ₹10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.
An online portal by the Government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system that facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.