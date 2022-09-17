PM Modi releases Namibian cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - are being introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which is the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. Out of the eight cheetahs, there are five female and three male cheetahs.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released wild Cheetahs - which had become extinct from India - in Kuno National Park, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The Prime Minister released cheetahs at two release points in Kuno National Park. He also interacted with Cheetah Mitras, Cheetah Rehabilitation Management Group and students at the venue.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts were present at the national park to witness the landmark event in India’s wildlife history.
The release of wild cheetahs by the Prime Minister in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat. The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the cheetahs that would be released are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year. The introduction of cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.
Cheetahs will help restore open forest and grassland ecosystems in India. This will help conserve biodiversity and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation, benefiting society at large.
“This effort, in line with the Prime Minister’s commitment to environmental protection and wildlife conservation, will also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and ecotourism activities," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Under the Project Cheetah of the Indian government, the reintroduction of wild species, particularly cheetah, is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.
