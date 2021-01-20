PM Modi releases 2,691 crore for over 6 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released financial assistance of ₹2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G). Modi released the assistance via video conference. Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion.

"We've seen the situation during the regime of previous governments. I am talking about Uttar Pradesh especially, the poor didn't believe that the govt can help them in constructing a house. The previous Awaas schemes, the kind of houses built under them was not hidden from anyone," PM Modi said.

"In the past few years, around 2 crore houses have been built in rural areas alone. Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana keys of 1.25 crore houses have been handed over to people. Around ₹1.50 Lakh Crores has been given by Central Govt alone, to build these houses," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister had given a call of "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on 20 November 2016. So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme, PMO said.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given a 100 per cent grant of ₹1.20 lakh in plain areas and ₹1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu, and Kashmir, and Ladakh, among others.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of ₹12,000 for construction of toilets through the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding. The scheme has provisions for convergence with other central or state government schemes for providing LPG connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection and access to safe drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

