Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first instalment of ₹540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

PM Modi conducted the event via video conferencing.

During the event, PM Modi interacted with some beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN as they highlighted the positive changes in their lives after they availed of government schemes to get access to cooking gas connection, electricity, piped water and housing.

The first instalment of ₹540 crore was released to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately ₹24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving socio-economic conditions of PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

What PM Modi said at PM-JANMAN event -While addressing the beneficiaries through video conferencing PM Modi said, "Koi acchi cheez banate ho toh batao, hum khane ke liye nhi aayenge aap chinta mat karo." (If you make anything delicious do let me know. Don't worry I won't come to eat)

-PM Modi emphasised on the Indian government's welfare achemes and said, "It is the endeavour of our government that no one is left out of its welfare schemes," he said.

-"The government schemes should reach the most backward tribal brothers and sisters, this is the objective of PM Janman Maha Abhiyan. The government is putting all its efforts to ensure that every scheme of the government reaches them. Now none of my extremely backward brothers and sisters will be left out of the benefits of the government scheme..." PM Modi said

-PM Modi also talked about the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, "After a few days, on 22nd January, Lord Ram will also give us darshan in his grand temple and I am fortunate that I have been invited for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony Ram temple in Ayodhya. I have also started an 11-day special anushthan ahead of 'pran pratishtha' ceremony...Lord Ram is not possible without Mata Shabri..."

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the beneficiaries on makar Sankranti and said, "There is a festive atmosphere in the country at this time. Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu...On one hand, when Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya, on the other hand, one lakh of my extremely backward tribal brothers and sisters, who are members of my family are celebrating Diwali at their homes, this in itself is a great happiness for me. Today money is being transferred to their bank accounts for a pucca house. I congratulate all these families and wish them a very happy Makar Sankranti..."

