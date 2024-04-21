Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a commemorative stamp and coin at the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bharat Mandapam today witnesses the beginning of the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira," PM Modi said.

“I extend my wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. To be part of such a program during the hustle and bustle of elections is comforting," Prime Minister said while addressing the Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav.

Amid war around the world, PM Modi said, "..Today the world caught in conflict is expecting peace from India. The credit for this new role of new India is being given to our growing capability and foreign policy. But I want to tell you, our cultural image has a big contribution to this. Today India has come into this role because we keep forth truth and non-violence on global platforms with full confidence. We tell the world that the solution to global crises and conflicts lies in India's ancient culture, India's ancient tradition. Therefore, today India is making its place as a world friend for the world divided in opposition...".

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said a big festival of democracy is happening "and, the country believes from here a new journey into future will also begin". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He cited his government's promotion of Indian heritage like yoga and Ayurveda, asserting that the country's new generation now believes that self-pride is its identity.

The country is now projecting the mantras of truth and non-violence globally as a solution to problems facing the world with self-confidence, he said.

PM Modi also extended his greetings on Sunday to the countrymen on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, saying the messages of Lord Mahavir are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, my best wishes to all the families of the country. Lord Mahavir's messages related to peace, restraint and goodwill are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India."

About Mahavir Jayanti Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name of 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practised austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings. The core teachings of Mahavira are non-violence, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence, is of great significance in the world today.

