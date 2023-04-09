Ahead of Karnataka polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka today i.e. on 9 April released the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. While releasing the census population of tigers, PM said that India's tiger population as of 2022 is 3,167. As per 2022, This is PM Modi's eighth visit in the poll bound state.

During the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger Project, PM Modi said tiger leads the way in the protection and conservation of big cats. It is part of Indian culture to protect nature.

"The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but for the whole world. India has completed 75 years of independence; and at the same time, 75 percent of the world's tiger population is in India, he said.

PM Modi will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

What is Project Tiger?

Project Tiger, an ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme, was launched by the Government of India on 1 April 1973 in nine reserves of different States Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal over an area of approximately 14,000 sq. km.

The country aims to sustain a viable tiger population based on a scientifically calculated carrying capacity of habitats while maintaining a balance between development and wildlife conservation.

As per National Tiger Conservation authority (NTCA) website, Tiger is an umbrella species which ensures viable populations of other wild animals (co-predators, prey) and forest, thereby ensuring the ecological viability of the entire area and habitat, which also ensures the water and climate security of the region.

Initially, the project covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km. Now, the project includes 53 tiger reserves sprawling over around 75,000 sq km of the region.

The country has around 3,000 tigers, more than 70 percent of the global wild tiger population, and the number is increasing at a rate of 6 percent per year.

Additional Director General of Forests S P Yadav said that even though there has been a significant reduction in tiger poaching due to better technology and protection mechanisms, it remains to be a big threat to the big cats besides habitat fragmentation and degradation.

Yadav, who is also the member secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a statutory body tasked with managing tiger habitats in India also stressed the need to strike a balance between development and conservation activities.

When asked about Project Tiger's objective for the next 50 years, Yadav said, “The goal would be to have a viable and sustainable tiger population in tiger habitats based on a scientifically calculated carrying capacity. I'm not putting a number (to it) as we cannot increase the tiger population of the country at the same pace because that will result in an increase in conflict with human beings."

The senior forest official told PTI that Project Tiger generates more than 45 lakh man-days of employment for local people annually. Besides, the government is supporting eco-development committees and self-help groups.

Importance of Bandipur Tiger Reserve

In 1973 when Project Tiger was launched, Karnataka's Bandipur was among the first nine reserves that were brought under the flagship programme, a report by DNA has stated.

According to the state forest department, the National Park was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopal Wildlife Park established under the government notification dated February 19, 1941 and the area was enlarged in 1985 extending over an area of 874.20 Sq.Km and named as Bandipur National Park.

As per the report, The Bandipur Tiger Reserve holds great environmental significance as it includes the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is India's first biosphere reserve.

Subsequently, some adjacent reserve forest areas were added to the reserve extending to 880.02 Sq. Km. The present area under the control of Bandipur Tiger Reserve is 912.04 Sq. Km.

An area of 39.80 sq km of KFDC (Karnataka Forest Development Corporation) plantation area was handed over to this division during 2007-08.

During 2010-11, the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary was handed over to the Wildlife Division, Mysuru, the state department said.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is located amidst the picturesque surroundings of the towering Western Ghats on the Mysuru-Ooty highway in Karnataka and is an important part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve that constitutes Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarahole) to its Northwest, Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary to its South, and Kerala’s Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to its Southwest.

Once the private hunting grounds of the erstwhile Maharajas, and nestled in the foothills of the Nilgiris, Bandipur has had a long tryst with tigers.

One of the thirty reserves identified across the country to save the Tiger and its habitat, it’s also one of the last refuges of the endangered Asiatic wild elephant, according to the state Tourism department.

Apart from the two famed residents (tigers and elephants), a number of other endangered species such as sloth bears, gaurs, Indian rock pythons, jackals, muggers, and four-horned antelopes can be spotted in this national park.

Over 200 species of birds and a diversity of flora add to its attraction. Bandipur also supports a wide range of timber trees including teak, rosewood, sandalwood, Indian-laurel, Indian Kino tree, giant clumping bamboo.

