50 years of Project Tiger; here's what it is and significance5 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 01:17 PM IST
- During the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger Project, PM Modi said tiger leads the way in the protection and conservation of big cats. It is part of Indian culture to protect nature.
Ahead of Karnataka polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka today i.e. on 9 April released the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. While releasing the census population of tigers, PM said that India's tiger population as of 2022 is 3,167. As per 2022, This is PM Modi's eighth visit in the poll bound state.
