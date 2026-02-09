PM Modi relishes Chhattisgarh's local snacks thethri and khurmi during 9th edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha' | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoured traditional snacks native to Chhattisgarh during the 9th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. The Prime Minister tasted salty snack, made out of besan, called thethri, which is usually eaten on the occasion of Diwali festival.

Likening thethri to another regional delicacy called chakli, PM Modi said, “In Maharashtra, it is known as chakli.”

After tasting thethri, PM Modi relished another local delicacy called khurmi. The student who offered a box full of this special sweet said that this local dish made up of gur (jaggery), atta (flour) and suji (semolina). In the video clip, PM Modi can be seen offering the snacks to all the students present there.

Besides learning about the local snacks, PM Modi addressed students' queries and interacted with them during special 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode. When a student from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur asked PM Modi to suggest five travel destinations in India for students, he advised them to first make a list of places near their district, city, and state, and then decide.

He advised students to explore nearby locations first than then expand their reach. He encouraged students to learn through experiential approach and make every journey a learning experience. “India is rich in culture that one may find their life insufficient to explore all the diversity," PM Modi remarked.

Responding to a question on limited revision time during exam days, PM Modi said one should believe in themselves, let go worries and stress and trust their brain's capacity to retain information. He persuaded students to support classmates who struggle to cope up with the academics. By teaching co-mates and explaining topics, they would indirectly master that particular subject and gain enhanced subject knowledge.

“Zindagi khel hone se bachana hai to zindagi me khel hona chahiye,” PM Modi said as he emphasised the importance of balancing sports with studies and suggested the mantra, 'Khelogey to khilogey'.

On being asked about the qualities of a leader, PM Modi urged students to be 'nidar' (fearless). He said leadership is not about contesting elections or joining a political party, but about understanding people and guiding them.