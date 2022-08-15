Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, received honours from PM Narendra Modi on August 15 for his contributions to the independence movement and nation-building. PM Modi also mentioned, during his speech, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia among others.

On the 76th anniversary of the country's independence, Prime Minister Modi gave a speech to the country from the Red Fort's ramparts, thanking Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vinayak Savarkar for dedicating their lives to doing the right thing.

The country also owes gratitude to Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, and Tatya Tope. Such many revolutionaries upended the very foundation of British control, according to Modi.

The power of Indian women like Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Rani Chennamma, and Begum Hazrat Mahal, he claimed, is something of which the people are proud. According to Modi, Indian women represent sacrifice and adversity.

The prime minister praised individuals who, in addition to fighting for the country's freedom, contributed to nation-building efforts after Independence, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, among others.

"India has been home to great thinkers like Vivekananda, Aurobindo and Rabindranath Tagore," he said.

PM Modi also paid tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Nanaji Deshmukh, Jayaprakash Narayan and Acharya Vinoda Bhave.

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, in a newspaper ad of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

A campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run by Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. Many people, including celebrities, have joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to commemorate the historic day by using the Tricolour as their profile image on social media.

(With PTI inputs)