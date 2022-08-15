PM Modi remembers Jawaharlal Nehru in his 2022 Independence Day speech2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:49 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi also remembered Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia among others in his Independence Day speech.
Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, received honours from PM Narendra Modi on August 15 for his contributions to the independence movement and nation-building. PM Modi also mentioned, during his speech, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia among others.