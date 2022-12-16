Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the country in the India-Pakistan war of 1971. PM Modi attended 'At Home' function at the Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas' and affirmed that India will never forget the valour of the Indian armed forces that led to our victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Apart from PM Modi, the event had other senior dignitaries like President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

“On the eve of Vijay Diwas, attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House. India will never forget the valour of our Armed Forces that led to the win in the 1971 war," PM Modi tweeted.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House. India will never forget the valour of our Armed Forces that led to the win in the 1971 war. pic.twitter.com/apG69cObzw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2022

"President Droupadi Murmu attended 'At Home' reception at Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas'," read a post on the President's official Twitter handle.

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh was also present at the event which marked the achievement of brave Indian soldiers against whom the 93,000 soldiers from the Pakistan Army surrendered and East Pakistan was liberated in form of Bangladesh. It was the largest military surrender since the Second World War.

Every year, the day is marked as Vijay Diwas.

Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of the Pakistan Army signed the Instrument of Surrender on 16 December 1971.

With inputs from agencies.