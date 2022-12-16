PM Modi remembers the brave soldiers of 1971 India-Pakistan war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the country in the India-Pakistan war of 1971. PM Modi attended 'At Home' function at the Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas' and affirmed that India will never forget the valour of the Indian armed forces that led to our victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}