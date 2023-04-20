PM Modi renames Namibian cheetahs released in India's Kuno National Park

In July 2022, the Government of India signed an MoU with the Republic of Namibia for cheetah conservation, resulting in the translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia to India in September 2022. In January 2023, an MoU was signed with the Republic of South Africa for cooperation in cheetah conservation, and a batch of 12 cheetahs (7 males, 5 females) were translocated from South Africa to India in February 2023.

