PM Modi renames Namibian cheetahs released in India's Kuno National Park

PM Modi renames Namibian cheetahs released in India's Kuno National Park1 min read . 04:03 PM IST
- The last cheetahs recorded in the Indian wilderness were in 1947, and they were declared extinct in 1952
The Namibian Cheetahs that were reintroduced in India's Kuno National Park in September, were renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited citizens to suggest new names.
PM Modi had urged the public to come up with ideas during his Mann Ki Baat on 25 September 2022 to promote and raise awareness about Project Cheetah.
In response, the Government of India's platform mygov.in organized a competition from 26 September to 31 October 2022, receiving a total of 11,565 entries. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Thursday that a selection committee scrutinized the entries and selected names that hold cultural value and significance for their conservation.
The new names are Aasha, Pavan, Daksha, and Nirva. The last cheetahs recorded in the Indian wilderness were in 1947, and they were declared extinct in 1952.
The goal of the Cheetah Introduction project is to establish viable cheetah metapopulations in India and contribute to global conservation efforts. As per the Action Plan, annually 10-12 cheetahs are required to be imported from African countries for the next five years at least.
In July 2022, the Government of India signed an MoU with the Republic of Namibia for cheetah conservation, resulting in the translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia to India in September 2022. In January 2023, an MoU was signed with the Republic of South Africa for cooperation in cheetah conservation, and a batch of 12 cheetahs (7 males, 5 females) were translocated from South Africa to India in February 2023.
A consultative workshop involving international cheetah experts, scientists, veterinarians, and forest officials was organized on 20 February 2023 at the Kuno National Park to further India's ambitious project on Cheetah Introduction.
