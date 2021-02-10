Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi will reply to President's address in Lok Sabha at 4 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional as Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad retires from the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi will reply to President's address in Lok Sabha at 4 pm today

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm today
  • PM Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm today. “At around 4 PM today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address," his office tweeted.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has been continuously witnessing uproar over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several border points of the national capital since late November, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

PM Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and also cautioned the nation about a new form of "FDI" which he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology" as the agitation grabs global attention.

Defending Centre's policies for farmers and referring to those taking a "U-Turn" from laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha said, "Manmohan Ji is here, I would read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. 'There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return..."

"...It is our intention to remove all those handicaps, which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market," he added.

