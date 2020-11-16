PM Modi requests spiritual leaders to spread message of 'vocal for local'

The Prime Minister said India has always shown the path of peace, non-violence and friendship to the world. Today the world is looking towards India for the similar guidance. If you look at the history of India, whenever need arose, some saintly figure emerged to guide the society and that Acharya Vijay Vallabh was one such saint. Mentioning the educational institutions established by the Jainacharya, the Prime Minister praised his efforts to make the country Atmanirbhar in the field of education as he established many institutes imbued with indian values in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. He said these institutions have given so many industrialists, judges, doctors, and engineers who have given yeoman service to the nation.