PM Modi responds to Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'family' jibe, says 'entire country...'
Replying to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 'no family' jibe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that 140 crore Indians are "my family" and slammed the "dynasty parties", saying that they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character. The prime minister was addressing in public rally in Telangana’s Adilabad district.
"My life is an open book, 140 crore people in the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are in Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.
"The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the prime minister further said.
Attacking "dynasty parties," in the country, Prime Minister Modi said: "The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character--jhoot and loot (lies and loot)". Modi said that while "TRS became BRS," it did not change anything and now the Congress was in power in the state, but "nothing is going to happen".
Meanwhile, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, among others on Monday changed their names on the X platfrom to ‘Modi ka Parivaar (Modi’s family)'.
