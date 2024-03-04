PM Modi responds to Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'family' jibe, says 'entire country...'

Replying to RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 'no family' jibe, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said that 140 crore Indians are ‘my family’ and slammed the ‘dynasty parties’, saying that they may have different faces, but ‘jhoot and loot’ was their common character

Replying to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'no family' jibe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that 140 crore Indians are "my family" and slammed the "dynasty parties", saying that they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character. The prime minister was addressing in public rally in Telangana's Adilabad district.

Prime Minister Modi's comments came a day after RJD chief Lalu Yadav said at a Patna rally, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died".

Hitting back at the opposition parties, the prime minister said he had dedicated himself to public welfare as a "sevak". PM Modi reiterated that his commitment was to the people of the country and that he had left home at a young age with the dream of serving the people.

Criticising the opposition's remark that he had no family, PM Modi said “140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar hai(my India is my family). My life is like an open book. People of the country know about it."

"My life is an open book, 140 crore people in the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are in Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the prime minister further said.

Attacking "dynasty parties," in the country, Prime Minister Modi said: "The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character--jhoot and loot (lies and loot)". Modi said that while "TRS became BRS," it did not change anything and now the Congress was in power in the state, but "nothing is going to happen".

Meanwhile, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, among others on Monday changed their names on the X platfrom to ‘Modi ka Parivaar (Modi’s family)'.

