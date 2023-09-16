Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained his top position as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 percent, according to a survey by US-based consultancy firm ‘Morning Consult’. In previous ratings too, PM Modi had topped the ranking.

The 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’ 76 percent of people approve of PM Modi’s leadership, while 18 percent disapprove of it and six percent did not give any opinion, ANI reported. Notably, this is a huge number by a far margin as the second-best approval rating is enjoyed by Switzerland President Alain Berset (64 percent) and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (61 percent). US President Joe Biden has a 40 percent approval, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 37 percent, UK PM Rishi Sunak's ratings stood at 27 percent, and France President Emmanuel Macron stood at just 24 percent, as per ANI reports. Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the popular global leaders' rating on X (formerly Twitter). “The latest Morning Consult survey shows that PM @narendramodi Ji's popularity remains unrivaled among global leaders," Shah wrote on X. “This is not only a testament to the success of the Modi doctrine in foreign policy but also a global recognition of Modi Ji's undeterred achievements in lifting millions out of poverty, selfless efforts to improve their living standards and people's unyielding trust in him," Amit Shah added.

Recently, India successfully hosted the G20 summit in Delhi where more than 40 global leaders and their delegations had come. At the G20 Leaders' Summit, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted unanimously with full consensus.

While concluding the G20 Summit, PM Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and also proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Throughout India’s presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda. India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was also ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, whose Sanskrit translation goes as ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

PM Modi stated that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it has become “People’s G20" in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit has been the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20).

