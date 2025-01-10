Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut on Friday — telling Nikhil Kamath about a joke he cracks in response to queries from children.

“Sometimes young children ask me how I feel while seeing myself on TV. Some children come and ask that you get abused day and night by so many people. How do you feel? So, I tell them a joke…” Modi explained.

People from Ahmedabad (such as himself), the PM added in an aside to Kamath, had a distinct identity with an abundance of jokes.

“I tell them about an Ahmedabadi who was going on a scooter and collided with another person. So the person in front got angry…started abusing him. Meanwhile this Ahmedabadi continued to stand there with his scooter while the abuse continued. At this point another person arrived and asked: ‘What kind of person are you? He is abusing and you’re just standing there.’ So the person with the scooter says: ‘Brother he is just giving…he is not taking anything and going’. This is typical of an Ahmedabadi,” he said.

The PM said that he had also made up his mind to remain unfazed by abuse in the social media age.

“If they are abusing let them give whatever they have. After that I will give whatever I have. But you have to be on the ground of truth. You should not have any sin in your heart,” Modi added.

Modi made his podcast debut opposite Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Friday — touching upon a variety of topics including his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat, his social media presence, and governance and global politics.

"I am also a human not god," the prime minister was heard saying the trailer ahead of release. in the trailer.