'Statues with mini skirts, purses': PM Modi on how 'modernity, fashion' is centuries old
PM Modi handed the Heritage Fashion Icon award to a 19-year-old Janhvi Singh, a content creator renowned for her focus on spirituality and culture, particularly in advocating traditional Indian textiles and attire on her platform.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday drew an interesting link between the ‘modern’ mini skirt, and the statues on Konark temple in Odisha. PM Modi, at the inaugural National Creators' Awards in Delhi, unveiled a surprising connection between contemporary fashion and ancient sculptures in Konark.