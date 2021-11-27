This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Prime Minister has highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’
Chairing an important meeting on the Covid-19 scenario and vaccination status in the country today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the new coronavirus variant - B.1.1.529, or Omicron.
In today's meeting, which lasted for almost 2 hours, PM Modi was briefed about new 'Omicron' strain of coronavirus along with its characteristics and impact seen in several countries.
PM Modi said people must be more cautious and take proper precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
He "spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant," the statement from the PMO said.
The Prime Minister also highlighted need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’.
PM Modi has directed officials to work closely with state govts to ensure that there is proper awareness at state and district levels. He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases.
"He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently."
PM Modi has also asked officials to accelerate second-dose coverage.