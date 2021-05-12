Amidst the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic with several patients requiring hospital care, prime minister Narendra Modi asked states to operationalize ventilators in a time-bound manner.

He also asked the states to resolve technical and training issues with the help of the manufacturers.

Modi was chairing a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines.

The Prime minister was briefed that the Government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well as Mucormycosis.

The Ministers updated Modi that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production and extend all kinds of help needed.

The prime minister was also informed about the current production and stock of APIs for each such drug.

It was discussed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities. PM was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir have been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks.

“India has a very vibrant Pharma sector and Government’s continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines," said Modi.

Modi also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country. It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than 3 times the supply during the peak of first wave.

The prime minister was briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes.

PM was also informed about the status of procurement of Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

