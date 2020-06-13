The prime minister also took stock of situation in different states and union territories including Delhi. Vinod Paul, Member NITI, Convenor of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, made a detailed presentation on the current status and likely scenario of Covid-19 cases in the medium term.

“It was observed that out of the total cases two-thirds are in 5 states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities. In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases," the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required and instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs. Modi also advised the Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the Monsoon season.

The present and emerging scenario of the Covid 19 disease in the capital was discussed and the projections for next 2 months was deliberated. “Home Minister and Health Minister should convene an emergency meeting with Lt Governor, Chief Minister of Government of NCT Delhi in presence of all senior officials of Government of India, Government of Delhi and officials of Municipal Corporations of Delhi to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of Covid-19," the Prime Minister suggested.

During the meeting, Modi also reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic. It was noted and appreciated that there have been many instances of outstanding work done by several states, districts and cities in containing and controlling the outbreak successfully. These success stories and best practices should be widely disseminated to provide inspiration and innovative ideas to others.

Presently, there are 1,45,779 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, the union health ministry said in statement. Also, during the last 24 hours, a total of 7,135 covid-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of the disease taking the recovery rate to 49.95%.

The government said that Indian Council of Medical Research‘s (ICMR) testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons is continuously being ramped up. The number of government labs has been increased to 642 and private labs has been increased to 243 (A total of 885). In the last 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 55,07,182.

The union health Ministry on Saturday has an updated clinical management protocol for covid-19. The new protocol provides for the management of covid-19 cases based on the clinical severity of mild, moderate or severe. Infection prevention and control practices have also been specified according to the three stages of severity. These guidelines also specify investigational therapies for a defined subgroup of patients. However, an informed and shared decision making is essential before prescribing any of these therapies, the government said on Saturday.

