The union health Ministry on Saturday has an updated clinical management protocol for covid-19. The new protocol provides for the management of covid-19 cases based on the clinical severity of mild, moderate or severe. Infection prevention and control practices have also been specified according to the three stages of severity. These guidelines also specify investigational therapies for a defined subgroup of patients. However, an informed and shared decision making is essential before prescribing any of these therapies, the government said on Saturday.