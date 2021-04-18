OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in Varanasi, stresses on 'testing, tracking, treatment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, and stressed the need for vaccination of everyone over 45 years of age.

He asked the local administration to help people with full sensitivity and asserted that the cooperation of society, as well as the government, is necessary to curb the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to a statement, Modi emphasised on implementing 'tracking, tracing and testing', saying this has to be fully followed to check the virus' spread in the same manner the first wave was curbed.

Speaking to local officials and people's representatives, the prime minister asked the administration to ensure that preventive measures like social distancing and the use of masks are practised.

"The prime minister underlined the importance of the vaccination exercise and asked the administration to raise awareness among everyone over 45 years about it," the statement said.

As the member of Parliament from Varanasi, he has also been taking regular feedback from people, Modi said, adding that expansion and modernisation of medical infrastructure in the city have helped in fighting the pandemic.

The availability of beds, ICU and oxygen facility is being increased, he said.

Noting that the administration has set up the 'Kashi COVID Response Centre', the prime minister said other steps should also be carried out swiftly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Railways has converted its coaches into Covid care Coches.Premium Premium

Delhi govt asks pvt hospitals to reserve 80% beds, Railways to deploy Covid-care coaches amid surge

2 min read . 03:54 PM IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan SinghPremium Premium

Ex-PM Manmohan suggests 5 points to tackle Covid-19 crisis in letter to Modi

4 min read . 03:53 PM IST
The government has also given permission to 20 plants to produce the antiviral drugPremium Premium

Govt to double Remdesivir production to 3 lakh vials per day in 15 days

1 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Karan, 38, was campaigning in village elections when he fell ill. Yadav rushed him to a hospital, but he too tested positive and was put into isolation.Premium Premium

Young and infected: Covid-19's new patients as India battles huge surge

3 min read . 03:37 PM IST

He was also informed about the mechanism put in by the administration, including a control room for contact tracing, a command and control centre for home isolation and a dedicated phone line for ambulance service.

Also, telemedicine was being made available through a control room to deal with the rising COVID cases.

The statement said 1,98,383 people have got the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 35,014 have got both the jabs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout