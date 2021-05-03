PM Modi reviews Covid related initiatives by the Indian Navy

PM Modi reviews Covid related initiatives by the Indian Navy1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- Chief of Naval Staff informed the PM that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various locations in the country to manage Covid duties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed Covid related initiatives by the Indian Navy. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh called on PM Modi today.
He briefed the PM about various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen in the pandemic. He informed the PM that the Indian Navy has reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things. He apprised the PM about Naval hospitals being opened for use of civilians in various cities.
He also informed the PM that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various locations in the country to manage Covid duties. Naval Personnel as being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to be deployed in Covid duties.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh briefed the PM that the Navy is helping increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
He also apprised PM that the Indian Navy is transporting Oxygen Containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait & Singapore to India.
