Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He briefed the PM on the efforts being undertaken by Indian Air Force (IAF) to help in the Covid -19 related situation.

Air Chief Marshal informed the Prime Minister that the IAF has ordered 24x7 readiness of the entire heavy lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium lift fleets to operate in a hub and spoke model to rapidly meet all Covid related tasking across the country and overseas. Aircrew for all fleets have been augmented to ensure round the clock operations, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

PM stressed on the need to increase the speed, scale & safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers & other essential material. PM spoke about the need to ensure that the IAF personnel engaged in Covid related operations remain safe from infection. He also spoke about the need to ensure safety of all Covid related operations.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria informed the that IAF is deploying big as well as medium sized aircrafts to cover all terrains. He briefed the PM about a dedicated COVID Air Support Cell set up by the IAF to ensure faster co-ordination with different ministries and agencies to Covid related operations.

PM inquired about the health of IAF personnel and their families. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria apprised him that near saturation vaccination coverage has been achieved in the IAF.

He also informed the PM that hospitals under IAF have increased covid facilities and also allowing civilians wherever possible.

