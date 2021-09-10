PM Modi reviews Covid situation in India

Modi said that the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants, need to be rapidly augmented. Efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks and 1,450 Medical Gas Pipeline Systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district. The Ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block. PM also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country. PM was also updated that around 1 lakh oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to the states.