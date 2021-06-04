Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of COVID vaccination drive in India. During the meeting, he was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and roadmap for ramping it up. The officials have also briefed him about the steps that need to be taken to bring vaccine wastage down.

As per the health ministry, 22.75 crore doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the country so far

A statement released by the prime minister's office said, PM was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and roadmap for ramping it up. He was also apprised about the efforts undertaken to help various vaccine manufacturers ramp up production of vaccine.

PMO also said that the government is helping vaccine makers in terms of facilitating more production units, financing, supply of raw materials.

The prime minister also took stock of the status of vaccination coverage in healthcare workers as well as frontline workers, besides those in 45-plus and 18-44 years age groups, the PMO said.

Officials also briefed him on various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly.

He was briefed on advance visibility being provided to states on vaccine availability, with officials noting that states have been asked to pass on this information to the district level so that there is no inconvenience to people.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, besides a number of top bureaucrats.

Over 16 lakh people in the age group of 18-45 received 1st dose

As per the health ministry report, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 22.75 crore today.

As many as 16,23,602 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 31,217 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today, the report said.

Cumulatively, 2,58,45,901 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,18,299 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it also added.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it had further said.

(With inputs from agencies)









