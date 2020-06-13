PM Modi reviews India's response to Covid-19 with ministers and senior officials

Vinod Paul, Member NITI, Convenor of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, made a detailed presentation on the current status and likely scenario of Covid-19 cases in the medium term. It was observed that out of the total cases two-thirds are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities. In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases.