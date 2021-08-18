He also sought modifications in the Samadhi of adi guru Shankaracharya being rebuilt in Kedarnath and in the construction of Shiva Udyan (garden).
आज वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की अध्यक्षता में केदारनाथ धाम के पुनर्निर्माण को लेकर हुई बैठक के दौरान ईशानेश्वर मंदिर के पुनर्निर्माण, मंदिर संरचना एवं केदारपुरी में आस्था चौक पर ओंकार की भव्य प्रतिमा स्थापित करने पर सहमति बनी। pic.twitter.com/lnUNQq9VFz
PM Modi asked the state government to develop Vasuki Tal near the Kedarnath temple.
Making a detailed presentation before the prime minister on the reconstruction works underway at the Himalayan temple, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested him to lay the foundation stones of reconstruction works worth ₹113.92 crore to be taken up in Phase II of the project.
According to the Uttarakhand CM, with the use of local architecture, new technology and an effective solid waste management system, Kedarnath is being developed into an eco-friendly town equipped with modern facilities.