Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the reconstruction works underway at Kedarnath via video conferencing. PM Modi asked the Uttarakhand government to speed up the project.

The Prime Minister ordered the state to construct Ishaneshwar temple and a statue of Omkar at Aastha Chowk.

He also sought modifications in the Samadhi of adi guru Shankaracharya being rebuilt in Kedarnath and in the construction of Shiva Udyan (garden).

PM Modi asked the state government to develop Vasuki Tal near the Kedarnath temple.

Making a detailed presentation before the prime minister on the reconstruction works underway at the Himalayan temple, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested him to lay the foundation stones of reconstruction works worth ₹113.92 crore to be taken up in Phase II of the project.

According to the Uttarakhand CM, with the use of local architecture, new technology and an effective solid waste management system, Kedarnath is being developed into an eco-friendly town equipped with modern facilities.

Reconstruction works under the first phase are complete, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S S Sandhu apprised the prime minister.

