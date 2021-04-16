New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with government officials over the availability of medical grade oxygen in the country amid a surge in covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to import 50,000 MT medical grade oxygen, as India’s patient load continues to increase and the country sees a steep rise in demand for medical oxygen.

Officials said the health ministry has been directed to finalise the tender for the import and explore possible foreign sources identified by the missions of Ministry of External Affairs for the same.

"PM Modi also took a detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan)," according to a statement from the PMO. An overview of district level situation in these states was also presented to the prime minister.

Inputs from ministries like health, steel, and road transport and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) were also shared with the prime minister. Modi said it is important to ensure synergy across ministries and state governments.

The Centre has allocated 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT of medical oxygen to the 12 high-burden states as on 20 April, 25 April and 30 April, respectively.

Modi was briefed about the production capacity of the country to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen. He suggested increasing oxygen production as per capacity of each plant.

“Officials should ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country," said Modi. The PM was informed about surplus stocks of oxygen supply in steel plants being offered for medical use, a government statement said.

The government has exempted all interstate movement of oxygen tankers from registration of permits to enable easier movement. States and transporters have been asked to ensure tankers move round the clock with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet the surge in demand.

Cylinder filling plants will also be permitted to work 24 hours with necessary safeguards. The government is allowing industrial cylinders to be used for medical oxygen after due purging. Similarly, nitrogen and argon tankers will be automatically allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers.

India on Friday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in covid-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

