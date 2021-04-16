PM Modi reviews medical oxygen availability status as covid-19 cases surge

"PM Modi also took a detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan)," according to a statement from the PMO. An overview of district level situation in these states was also presented to the prime minister.