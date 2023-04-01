PM Modi reviews operational readiness of the Armed Forces during Combined Commanders’ Conference in Bhopal2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 10:40 PM IST
- The Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year’s conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 in Bhopal on 1 April, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×