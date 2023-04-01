Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 in Bhopal on 1 April, 2023.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year’s conference.

PM Modi complimented the Armed Forces for their role in Nation Building and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries.

He called upon the three Services to stay ready to deal with these new and emerging threats, emphasising that all steps are being taken to equip the Armed Forces with necessary weapons and technologies.

During the final day of the session, various topics including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers and jointness were discussed.

In a significant development from the past, the scope of the conference was expanded this year, wherein, a few multi-layered and interactive sessions were conducted with participation of soldiers from every command of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command.

This three-day conference of combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on 30 March, 2023. The theme was ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the conference, deliberations over a varied spectrum of issues were held, including on national security and evolving a Joint Military Vision for the future.

On 31 March, 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the top military brass and reviewed the defence preparedness. He lauded the Armed Forces for their valuable contribution in protecting national interests and providing support to the Government in realising its vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

This year’s conference was special, wherein, inputs from the field units were sought on contemporary issues like changes in TTP and way forward for greater integration among the three Services.

These inputs were deliberated in detail by the Military Commanders. The conference also provided an opportunity for the Commanders to review the modernisation of the Armed Forces and the ongoing & concluded military operations, while also discussing ways to improve the country’s defence capabilities.